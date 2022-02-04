Sinema

2022 BAFTA Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

4 Şubat 2022
2022 BAFTA Televizyon Ödülleri





2022 BAFTA Televizyon Ödülleri adayları açıklandı. Bu yılki filmler arasında 11 dalda ödüle aday gösterilen Dune filmi listeye damga vurdu. İşte 13 Mart’ta sahiplerinin bulması beklenen ödüllerin listesi…



4 Şubat 2022


