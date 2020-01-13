92. Oscar Ödülleri’nin aday listeleri açıklandı

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929’dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.
İşte 9 Şubat’ta Los Angeles’ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları tam listesi…
92. Akademi Ödülleri Adayları
En İyi Film
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
En İyi Yönetmen
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson Cairns – 1917
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
En İyi Belgesel
American Factory
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy
En İyi Uluslararası Film
Les Misérables – Fransa
Pain and Glory – İspanya
Parasite – Güney Kore
Honeyland – Kuzey Makedonya
Corpus Christi – Polonya
En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker
En İyi Kurgu
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
En İyi Ses Miksajı
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
En İyi Ses Kurgusu
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
En İyi Müzik
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
En İyi Şarkı
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
En İyi Kısa Animasyon
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
En İyi Animasyon Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4