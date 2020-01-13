92. Oscar Ödülleri’nin aday listeleri açıklandı

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929’dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.

İşte 9 Şubat’ta Los Angeles’ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları tam listesi…

92. Akademi Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Film

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

En İyi Yönetmen

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson Cairns – 1917

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

En İyi Belgesel

American Factory

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

The Edge of Democracy

En İyi Uluslararası Film

Les Misérables – Fransa

Pain and Glory – İspanya

Parasite – Güney Kore

Honeyland – Kuzey Makedonya

Corpus Christi – Polonya

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

En İyi Kurgu

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Ses Miksajı

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Müzik

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Şarkı

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into the Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

En İyi Animasyon Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4