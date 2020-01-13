SanatSinema

92. Oscar Ödülleri’nin aday listeleri açıklandı

13 Ocak 2020

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929’dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı.

İşte 9 Şubat’ta Los Angeles’ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları tam listesi…

92. Akademi Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Film

1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite

En İyi Yönetmen

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won – Parasite
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson Cairns – 1917

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver – Joker
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

En İyi Belgesel

American Factory
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
The Edge of Democracy

En İyi Uluslararası Film

Les Misérables – Fransa
Pain and Glory – İspanya
Parasite – Güney Kore
Honeyland – Kuzey Makedonya
Corpus Christi – Polonya

En İyi Görüntü Yönetimi

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher – Joker

En İyi Kurgu

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Ses Miksajı

1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

En İyi Ses Kurgusu

1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Müzik

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

En İyi Şarkı

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
Into the Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet

En İyi Kısa Animasyon

Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Tasarımı

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

En İyi Animasyon Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4



