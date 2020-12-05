Eleştirmenlere göre 2020’nin en iyi 40 filmi

IndieWire, The Guardian, The New Yorker gibi önde gelen yayınlarda yazan yüzden fazla eleştirmenin oylarıyla belirlenen 2020’nin En İyi Filmleri listesi yayınlandı.
- Pieces of a Woman – Kornél Mundruczó
- Beanpole – Kantemir Balagov
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – George C. Wolfe
- The Outpost – Rod Lurie
- The Vast of Night – Andrew Patterson
- Shirley – Josephine Decker
- One Night in Miami – Regina King
- Boys State – Amanda McBaine ve Jesse Moss
- Martin Eden – Pietro Marcello
- Sound of Metal – Darius Marder
- Bloody Nose Empty Pockets – Bill Ross IV ve Turner Ross
- The Climb – Michael Angelo Covino
- She Dies Tomorrow – Amy Seimetz
- Mangrove – Steve McQueen
- Kajillionaire – Miranda July
- Collective – Alexander Nanau
- City Hall – Frederick Wiseman
- The Nest – Sean Durkin
- The Father – Florian Zeller
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Soul – Pete Docter
- Vitalina Varela – Pedro Costa
- The Assistant – Kitty Green
- Time – Garrett Bradley
- Bad Education – Cory Finley
- Dick Johnson Is Dead – Kirsten Johnson
- Tenet – Christopher Nolan
- Palm Springs – Max Barbakow
- David Byrne’s American Utopia – Spike Lee
- Bacurau – Juliano Dornelles ve Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Mank – David Fincher
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
- The Invisible Man – Leigh Whannell
- Lovers Rock – Steve McQueen
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things – Charlie Kaufman
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Da 5 Bloods – Spike Lee
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always – Eliza Hittman
- First Cow – Kelly Reichardt
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao