Eleştirmenlere göre 2020’nin en iyi 40 filmi

5 Aralık 2020
2020'nin en iyi 40 filmi



IndieWire, The Guardian, The New Yorker gibi önde gelen yayınlarda yazan yüzden fazla eleştirmenin oylarıyla belirlenen 2020’nin En İyi Filmleri listesi yayınlandı.

  1. Pieces of a Woman – Kornél Mundruczó
  2. Beanpole – Kantemir Balagov
  3. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – George C. Wolfe
  4. The Outpost – Rod Lurie
  5. The Vast of Night – Andrew Patterson
  6. Shirley – Josephine Decker
  7. One Night in Miami – Regina King
  8. Boys State – Amanda McBaine ve Jesse Moss
  9. Martin Eden – Pietro Marcello
  10. Sound of Metal – Darius Marder
  11. Bloody Nose Empty Pockets – Bill Ross IV ve Turner Ross
  12. The Climb – Michael Angelo Covino
  13. She Dies Tomorrow – Amy Seimetz
  14. Mangrove – Steve McQueen
  15. Kajillionaire – Miranda July
  16. Collective – Alexander Nanau
  17. City Hall – Frederick Wiseman
  18. The Nest – Sean Durkin
  19. The Father – Florian Zeller
  20. Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
  21. Soul – Pete Docter
  22. Vitalina Varela – Pedro Costa
  23. The Assistant – Kitty Green
  24. Time – Garrett Bradley
  25. Bad Education – Cory Finley
  26. Dick Johnson Is Dead – Kirsten Johnson
  27. Tenet – Christopher Nolan
  28. Palm Springs – Max Barbakow
  29. David Byrne’s American Utopia – Spike Lee
  30. Bacurau – Juliano Dornelles ve Kleber Mendonça Filho
  31. Mank – David Fincher
  32. The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
  33. The Invisible Man – Leigh Whannell
  34. Lovers Rock – Steve McQueen
  35. I’m Thinking of Ending Things – Charlie Kaufman
  36. Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
  37. Da 5 Bloods – Spike Lee
  38. Never Rarely Sometimes Always – Eliza Hittman
  39. First Cow – Kelly Reichardt
  40. Nomadland – Chloé Zhao



