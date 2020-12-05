Eleştirmenlere göre 2020’nin en iyi 40 filmi

Dünyanın prestijli sinema sitelerinden World of Reel, 100 film eleştirmeninin oyları sonucunda 2020’nin en iyi 40 filmini bir araya getirdiği bir liste hazırladı. İşte Filmloverss’ın yayımladığı; IndieWire, The Guardian, The New Yorker gibi önde gelen yayınlarda yazan yüzden fazla eleştirmenin oylarıyla belirlenen yılın filmleri listesi…