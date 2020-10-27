Tatar-Anastasiadis görüşmesi 3 Kasım’da

BM, Cumhurbaşkanı Ersin Tatar ile Rum Lider Nikos Anastasiadis’in 3 Kasım’da gayri resmi toplantıda bir araya geleceğini duyurdu.

BM Genel Sekreteri’nin Kıbrıs Özel Danışmanı Elizabeth Spehar’ın da katılım göstereceği buluşma, ara bölgede gerçekleşecek.

Açıklama şöyle:

Statement by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus

27th October 2020 – Today, the new Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Ersin Tatar, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, have confirmed their intention to meet for the first time on Tuesday 3rd November 2020. The informal meeting will take place under the auspices of the Special Representative/Deputy Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, in the Chief of Mission’s residence in the United Nations Protected Area at 19:00 hrs.

Ms. Spehar looks forward to hosting Mr. Anastasiades and Mr. Tatar for their first informal meeting together as the leaders of the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities.

Ends.