Polis sokağa çıkma yasağı konusunda uyardı

Within the scope of the decisions of the Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases due to the increasing number of the Covid-19 cases, a night-time curfew between 10pm and 5am will be in force between December 31,2020 and January 04,2021 (both dates inclusive).

Those who violate the conditions will be subject to legal proscutions.Health workers,law enforcement officers and those on official duty will be exempt from this practice.