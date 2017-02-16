Akansoy: Karşılıklı suçlama oyununa gelin son verelim…

Cumhuriyetçi Türk Partisi Milletvekili Asım Akansoy Kıbrıs Türk ve Rum Tarafına önerilerde bulundu.

Var mısınız? /

Are you in? ( English text below )

Kıbrıs Rum Meclisi’nin almış olduğu okullarda Enosis referandumunu kutlama kararının özünde, geçmiş ile yüzleşme süreçlerinin yaşanmaması ve barış güçlerinin bu konuyu hafife alması yatmaktadır.

Karşılıklı suçlama oyununa gelin son verelim…

Bu konu bize bir imkan sunuyor…

önerim şu :

1. Her iki toplum birbirine karşı olan sorumluluğu gereği, militer kutlamaları sonlandırsın, toplumları rahatsız eden semboller kaldırılsın,

2. Bu yönde eğitim sistemi için alınmış tüm eski kutlama kararları durdurulsun,

3. Hemen eğitim alanında bir üst komite ile şoven, ırkçı ve nefret içeren tüm unsurlar ve eylemler her iki sistemden de hemen temizlensin.

Çatışma dili ve güç oyunları ile bu adada hiçbir soruna çözüm üretemeyiz !

——-

Are you in?

In the essence of the decision which the Greek Cypriot parliament took regarding the celebration of Enosis Plebiscite in schools, lies the lack of the effort to face the past, as well as the peace forces taking this lightly.

Let’s end this two sided blame game…

This issue grants us an opportunity…

My proposal is:

1. Due to the mutual responsibility of the two communities, military commemorations should be ended, symbols which trouble the communities should be removed.

2. All decisions regarding celebrations and commemorations in schools, in this aspect should be halted.

3. With the aid of a higher committee, all elements including chauvinistic, racist and hateful ideas should be removed from both systems. We cannot produce a solution to any problem with power games and conflict language.